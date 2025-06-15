Company in China allegedly forces 19-year-old girl to donate 580ml of plasma after recruiting her for flyer distribution job

Girl allegedly forced to donate plasma after getting recruited for flyer distribution job

A 19-year-old college student who had been recruited for a summer job of distributing flyers at a plasma station in Fuzhou, Jiangxi, China, was allegedly later forced to donate her own plasma.

On 11 June, the girl’s mother took to social media, claiming that her daughter had been deceived into having her plasma drawn, reports local news site Sina.

According to the mother, a classmate had introduced the girl to the job at the Dancai Xuejiang Plasma Station.

But after a long period of persuasion, the girl was taken to a plasma donation centre, where 580ml of plasma was drawn from her in exchange for a payment of RMB 300 (S$53.44).

The girl’s mother was unaware of this until the girl came home feeling weak and dizzy.

Company recruits students who agree to donate plasma

Following the incident, Chinese media outlets discovered that the plasma station involved was Chongren County Boya Plasma Donor Co., Ltd.

The company claims to recruit college and technical secondary school students over 18 years old who agree to donate plasma for a summer social work.

The students are provided physical examinations, internship certificates, and scholarships, and could earn up to RMB 10,000 (S$1,781.33) a month.

Health agency launches investigation on issue

The company Boya Bio explained that the plasma collection station is a subsidiary that they own and that recruiting summer workers and promoting plasma donations are part of everyday work.

They claimed that the donors are informed, and a physical exam is conducted before the plasma donation process.

The company also clarified that donation is voluntary and that 580ml of plasma is within the compliance range.

The Chongren County Health Commission has launched an investigation team and stated that the company would be punished according to the law if any violations were found.

