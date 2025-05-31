University in China posts job opening for canteen manager, requires applicants to have PhD

University in China requires PhD for new canteen manager job

A prestigious university in China has received online attention after it posted a job opening for a canteen manager, but required applicants to at least have a PhD.

In addition to administrative duties, the manager will oversee the development and preparation of dishes and food safety.

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), Southeast University in Nanjing made the posting on their website on 22 May.

A job with very competitive requirements

Other than asking candidates to be proficient in English, the job description also states that extra consideration will be given to those with experience and members of the Communist Party.

Although the successful candidate is not expected to cook the food, special consideration will also be given to those who have majored in food-related fields or hold a cooking certificate.

The expected salary for the position is ¥180,000 (S$32,000).

Due to its competitive demands, the job posting instantly drew online notoriety.

The university’s prestigious status, seen as a gateway to further success alongside the likes of Tsinghua and Peking University, only fueled the fire of discussion.

Netizens speculate reasoning behind odd job requirements

SCMP reported that many took issue with the harsh requirements.

A few questioned why managing a canteen would require a doctoral degree.

Others said the requirements were a result of inflation caused by excessive competition.

A few even speculated that the requirements were tailormade for a specific candidate.

“It seems too coincidental to me that a PhD graduate also have a cooking certificate,” said one commenter.

“It looks like the post is tailored for someone with connections.”