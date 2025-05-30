S’poreans discuss when it’s time to leave a job, many say when there’s burnout or salary stagnation

‘How do you when it’s time to leave a job?’: Redditor asks

No matter how much we love our jobs, there always comes a time when we bid farewell to our colleagues.

With this eventuality in mind, a Redditor recently posed a simple yet loaded question on the Ask Singapore Subreddit: “How do you know when it’s time to leave a job?”

In the thread, the OP shared that they had been thinking about leaving their job for months.

They added that two colleagues from their team had already resigned, despite not having new job offers lined up.

“As wonderful and supportive as (sic) my remaining teammates are, I really don’t see myself staying with them this year. But I won’t be leaving without a new offer,” they wrote.

The thread has since garnered over 60 comments, with netizens offering advice while sharing their own experiences.

Many say burnout & salary stagnation signs to look out for

The topic seemingly resonated with many netizens, possibly given the fast-paced nature of a country like Singapore.

One user went through the trouble of listing factors they felt would prompt them to leave their job.

Another noted similar points — emphasising the lack of motivation, burnout, and having a “better offer somewhere else”.

This Redditor added other indications, such as wishing time would pass faster and regularly applying for sick leave.

