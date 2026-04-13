32-year-old woman with partial paralysis dies after being trapped alone in M’sia terrace house fire

Paralysed woman dies in terrace house fire while alone at home

A 32-year-old woman who was partially paralysed following a stroke died after becoming trapped in a fire that destroyed a terrace house in Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia on 3 April.

The blaze broke out at a home in Taman Mantin Baharu, with the Negeri Sembilan Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) receiving an alert at about 11.33pm.

The victim’s younger brother, who owns the house, had left earlier at around 8.30pm to buy food.

At about 11pm, he was informed by a nearby florist that the house was on fire.

By the time he returned, the flames had already engulfed the unit.

Victim unable to escape due to limited mobility

Nilai assemblyman and Negeri Sembilan executive councillor J. Arul Kumar said the woman was alone in the house when the fire broke out.

She had been bedridden after suffering a stroke that left her partially paralysed, and was believed to have been in the master bedroom at the time.

Neighbours reportedly heard her shouting for help during the fire, but were unable to enter the house as the blaze intensified quickly and access was blocked.

Body discovered after fire put out

Firefighters arrived shortly after and brought the situation under control by around 11.50pm, with 14 personnel involved in the operation.

Once it was safe to enter, responders found the woman in the master bedroom.

She had sustained severe burns and was pronounced dead at the scene.

House largely destroyed, cause under investigation

The fire left about 80% of the house damaged, though the total losses have yet to be determined.

Her body was later sent to Rembau Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Police have classified the case as a sudden death and said there are no indications of foul play.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Also read: Elderly man in M’sia killed in stilt house fire after low tide delays firefighters by 4 hours



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Featured image adapted from Guang Ming Daily and Oriental Daily News.