Woman dies after allegedly getting thrown out of van on M’sian highway, husband arrested

Woman dies after allegedly getting thrown out of van travelling at 100km/h

A 44-year-old woman recently died after she was allegedly thrown out of a van travelling along a highway in Malaysia.

The incident occurred on 6 May at about 2.30pm on the KESAS Highway near Kuala Lumpur (KL).

The police have since arrested the woman’s husband, who claimed they were arguing when the woman jumped out of the vehicle.

Victim died shortly after falling onto highway

Speaking to China Press, a witness said the woman was thrown onto the road from a vehicle that was travelling at about 100km/h.

She was not struck by any other vehicles.

Another China Press article reported an eyewitness seeing the victim lying on the road.

Even though she was still breathing, she was bleeding from her head and was unable to speak.

He called for an ambulance while others gathered at the accident site.

Medical personnel pronounced her dead at the scene when they arrived.

Woman’s husband claims she jumped out of van herself

Police officers arrested the woman’s husband at 6pm the same day for causing death by negligence.

They had been married for 20 years and have two children.

The police also conducted a drug test on the suspect, who tested positive for methamphetamine, amphetamine, and benzodiazepine.

Additionally, the man claimed his wife had also been taking meth.

He confessed his involvement and claimed he and his wife got into an argument on the way home.

According to the suspect’s sister, the man claimed his wife threatened to jump out of the car during their quarrel.

When he taunted her to do so, she allegedly leapt out of the car, resulting in her death.

The suspect then drove home without stopping and waited there until the police arrived.

Also read: Motorcyclist in Thailand killed after low-hanging wire flings him onto path of truck

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from China Press.