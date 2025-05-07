Motorcyclist in Thailand killed after low-hanging wire flings him onto path of truck

Motorcyclist in Thailand killed after low-hanging wire flings him under truck

On Sunday (4 May), an unsuspecting motorcyclist in Ayutthaya, Thailand, ran over a low-hanging wire strung across the road, flinging him onto the path of an adjacent truck.

According to Matichon, the man was conveyed to a hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Electric wire was hanging low due to repair works

Speaking to the Thai news site, an eyewitness recalled seeing the electric wire getting hooked by a truck-mounted crane travelling on the other side of the road.

This caused the wire to fall onto the road before the motorcyclist ran over it.

Footage showed the man’s motorcycle getting yanked by the wire after the wheels caught onto it.

The motorcyclist was flung onto the road due to the immediate brake, unfortunately placing his head onto the path of an adjacent truck. The truck subsequently ran over the motorcyclist — who wasn’t wearing a helmet — and caused the fatal injury.

After the accident, the man lay completely still on the road as traffic came to a complete halt.

Succumbed to injuries at hospital

Upon arriving at the scene, emergency services quickly provided first aid to the 32-year-old. However, he eventually succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses told police that the crane operator was carrying out repair work on the lights when the accident happened.

However, the operator allegedly packed up and drove away after the incident.

The police have since identified the crane and the business it belonged to. They have also summoned the driver for questioning.

