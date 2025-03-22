Woman in US allegedly drowns her dog in airport toilet after it wasn’t allowed on flight

US woman charged after she allegedly drowns her dog before boarding flight

A woman in the United States (US) has been arrested for allegedly drowning her dog after she wasn’t allowed to bring it on a flight.

57-year-old Alison Agatha Lawrence was arrested and charged with felony aggravated animal abuse over the incident, reported US broadcaster WFTV9.

Dog not allowed on flight due to improper paperwork

According to court records, Lawrence was seen with her white pooch, Tywinn, at Orlando International Airport on 16 Dec 2024, looking to board a flight.

However, her dog was not allowed to board due to improper paperwork.

It was not reported why she was bringing the dog with her.

Woman allegedly drowns dog before boarding flight

Instead of calling someone to pick up the dog, Lawrence was then “believed to have taken extreme and tragic action by killing the dog”, according to an affidavit quoted by Men’s Journal.

She then boarded her flight to Bogota, Colombia, without having booked a return flight to the US.

Security footage showed her entering a toilet with her dog but leaving without it.

An airport employee said she had noticed Lawrence cleaning up water and dog food in the handicapped stall. She then saw her leaving the stall with a suitcase.

When the cleaner entered the stall, she discovered that the garbage bag was unusually heavy.

Upon opening it, she saw the dog’s carcass inside, soaking wet.

Police also discovered various pet-related items such as a dog collar, rabies tag and companion vest. The dog tag in the trash had Lawrence’s name on it.

Additionally, the dog’s chip was registered to a nine-year-old miniature Schnauzer named Tywinn.

Woman arrested for aggravated animal cruelty

Based on the investigation, the Orlando Police Department issued a warrant for Lawrence’s arrest, said the Orlando Police Department in a press release quoted by Law & Crime.

She was arrested on Tuesday (18 March) and charged with aggravated animal cruelty, a third-degree felony.

Lake County Sheriff’s Office records show that she was released after posting a US$5,000 (S$6,680) bond.

