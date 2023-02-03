49-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In East Coast Park Waters, Police Suspect She Drowned

Woman Pronounced Dead After Being Retrieved Off East Coast Park, Suspected To Have Drowned

A horrific find was made East Coast Park in the early hours of this morning (3 Feb).

The body of a woman was found in sea waters off the beach. She was identified to be a 49-year-old woman.

The police suspect that she drowned.

Police alerted at 5.45am on 3 Feb

The police were alerted at 5.45am on Friday (3 Feb) morning to the incident, they told The Straits Times.

The location was at East Coast Park, near carpark C3.

Woman’s body retrieved from sea

The woman’s body was subsequently retrieved from the sea off the beach.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) medic.

In a thread on the HardwareZone forum that has since been taken down, a netizen at the scene shared a photo showing the area cordoned off with police tape, with officers milling around.

There was also the dreaded blue tent.

Woman likely drowned off East Coast waters

The police told ST that the case is being treated as a suspected drowning.

That’s as preliminary investigations didn’t indicate foul play, said a spokesman.

Further investigations are currently ongoing.

Other suspected drownings in East Coast Park

Unfortunately, a few other cases of suspected drownings have occurred in East Coast Park in recent years.

In Nov 2021, a 47-year-old man passed away after being caught in the waves at East Coast Park while fishing with his wife.

A few months later, a man allegedly drowned at East Coast Park late at night on 15 Apr 2022, leading to an area being cordoned off.

Another man, aged 24, likely drowned in August 2022 when his body was found floating in the sea clad in swimming attire.

Hopefully, the authorities will be able to get in touch with the family of the victim in the latest incident. MS News extends our sincere condolences to them.

