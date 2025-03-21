Woman in China faints during written driving test due to nervousness, but still passes

woman driving exam

International Latest News

However, netizens have raised concerns about her ability to drive.

By - 21 Mar 2025, 5:58 pm

Follow us on Whatsapp for the latest updates Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates

Woman faints during written driving test due to extreme nervousness

On 13 March, a woman in Sichuan, China, fainted during the written portion of her driving test due to a combination of nervousness and low blood sugar.

As seen in viral CCTV footage on Douyin, the woman suddenly loses consciousness and leans backward in her chair, startling other test-takers in the room.

faints driving test

Source: @直播绵阳 on Douyin

A staff member nearby rushes to prevent her chair from toppling and calls for help.

Moments later, two other staff members intervene, successfully reviving her.

She regains consciousness after about one or two minutes.

faints driving test

Source: Douyin

She continues the exam & passes

According to TVBS, the staff revived her by applying pressure to her philtrum and the space between her thumb and index finger.

After regaining consciousness, she requested to continue the exam and ultimately passed it.

Police later explained that the woman had been feeling nervous and had low blood sugar.

After taking some glucose, she chose to resume the test.

Netizens express concerns about her driving ability

The incident sparked a wave of online discussions, with netizens expressing concerns about the woman’s ability to drive.

One Douyin user questioned whether she should have taken the test at all, asking what would happen if she fainted while driving.

woman driving exam

Translation: Just forget about the test. If you get your licence and still get this nervous while driving, what will you do?
Source: Douyin

Another user pointed out that her nervousness could pose a danger on the road, suggesting she wasn’t fit to drive.

woman driving exam

Translation: With this mindset, how can you even drive?
Source: Douyin

In a lighter tone, one netizen joked about bringing candy to the exam room to avoid fainting due to low blood sugar.

Translation: Instructor, can I bring candy when taking the driving written test? I’m also worried about low blood sugar.
Source: Douyin

Also read: Student in S’pore passes out after friend ignores distress taps in alleged chokehold ‘game’

Student in S’pore passes out after friend ignores distress taps in alleged chokehold ‘game’

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Douyin.

Article written by:

Thanawut Fasaisirinan
Thanawut Fasaisirinan
  • More From Author