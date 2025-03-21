Woman in China faints during written driving test due to nervousness, but still passes

Woman faints during written driving test due to extreme nervousness

On 13 March, a woman in Sichuan, China, fainted during the written portion of her driving test due to a combination of nervousness and low blood sugar.

As seen in viral CCTV footage on Douyin, the woman suddenly loses consciousness and leans backward in her chair, startling other test-takers in the room.

A staff member nearby rushes to prevent her chair from toppling and calls for help.

Moments later, two other staff members intervene, successfully reviving her.

She regains consciousness after about one or two minutes.

She continues the exam & passes

According to TVBS, the staff revived her by applying pressure to her philtrum and the space between her thumb and index finger.

After regaining consciousness, she requested to continue the exam and ultimately passed it.

Police later explained that the woman had been feeling nervous and had low blood sugar.

After taking some glucose, she chose to resume the test.

Netizens express concerns about her driving ability

The incident sparked a wave of online discussions, with netizens expressing concerns about the woman’s ability to drive.

One Douyin user questioned whether she should have taken the test at all, asking what would happen if she fainted while driving.

Another user pointed out that her nervousness could pose a danger on the road, suggesting she wasn’t fit to drive.

In a lighter tone, one netizen joked about bringing candy to the exam room to avoid fainting due to low blood sugar.

Featured image adapted from Douyin.