48-Year-Old Deceased Was An Engineer Working Above 16th Floor

Denizens of the Central Business District (CBD) would’ve noticed that a beautiful new skyscraper named CapitaSpring has opened.

With the Market Street Hawker Centre and an observatory deck, it’s set to be a popular new lunchtime destination.

However, a sad incident has possibly tainted its opening – while working in the new building, a woman has fallen 7 storeys.

Image courtesy of CapitaLand, for illustration purposes only

Tragically, she passed away at the scene.

Pronounced dead by SCDF medic

The dreadful accident occurred on Friday (8 Apr) morning, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told The Straits Times (ST).

They were alerted at about 10.55am that day.

An SCDF paramedic pronounced a 48-year-old Singaporean woman dead at the scene.

Deceased stepped on false panel

The deceased was an engineer and employee of Dragages Singapore who was on the maintenance level that was above the 16th floor of CapitaSpring.

She was doing maintenance work, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) was quoted as saying by ST.

Image courtesy of CapitaLand, for illustration purposes only

However, she trod on a false ceiling panel, which caved in due to her weight.

She ended up falling about 30m.

As an indication of how far that is, the unfortunate woman landed on the 9th storey – meaning she fell a distance of about 7 storeys.

MOM investigating incident

MOM is investigating the incident, they told ST.

They’ve also told Ascott International Management, the site occupier, to prevent access to the maintenance level.

Image courtesy of CapitaLand, for illustration purposes only

As a general safety measure, the ministry advised clear and conspicuous marking of fragile surfaces, so that people will be warned that there’s a risk of falling from height.

CapitaSpring saddened by incident

CapitaSpring told Yahoo News that they were saddened by the engineer’s passing, adding,

Our thoughts are with the loved ones of our contractor’s late employee and we are extending our assistance to the family.

They said that they regard workplace safety as “of utmost importance”.

Hence, all contractors and vendors must use appropriate equipment and follow safety procedures in the building.

They’re now is cooperating fully with the authorities as they investigate the case.

A new 51-storey skyscraper

Located in Raffles Place, CapitaSpring is a newly opened 51-storey skyscraper comprising a mix of offices and serviced residences.

Besides the expansive hawker centre, the 280m-tall building boasts a variety of other facilities, such as a sky garden and Green Oasis on levels 17 to 20.

It also features on observatory deck, which allows visitors to enjoy 360-degree panoramic views of Marina Bay and the CBD.

Image courtesy of CapitaLand

Storeys 9 to 16 contains Citadines serviced residences, with 299 units.

11th workplace death in 2022

Unfortunately, workplace deaths aren’t so uncommon in Singapore, and the CapitaSpring incident is the 11th one this year, according to ST.

Any death due to work is one too many, so hopefully the authorities get to the bottom of the cause, and find out how such a tragedy could’ve been avoided.

It’s also regrettable that despite being such a new building, CapitaSpring has already recorded its first fatality.

MS News sends our deepest condolences to the friends and family of the deceased.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured images courtesy of CapitaLand & are for illustration purposes only.