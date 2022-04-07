Market Street Hawker Centre Reopens At CapitaSpring With 56 Stalls

The next time lunch hour rolls around and you’re stuck on where to go, you need not search for long — Market Street Hawker Centre has reopened at CapitaSpring, along with your favourite food stalls.

CapitaSpring is a 51-storey skyscraper that houses a myriad of other facilities, such as an observatory deck and a green oasis.

The hawker centre there officially opened its doors on 5 Apr. With 56 stalls spread across two levels, patrons are sure to be spoilt for choice.

Two-storey hawker centre at CapitaSpring has 56 stalls

The Market Street Hawker Centre officially reopened its doors on 5 Apr and runs from 6am to 9pm daily.

Located on the second and third levels of CapitaSpring, the sprawling food court includes safely distanced seating arrangements and panoramic views of the surrounding district.

Here’s a view you can expect as you go down the escalators to the dining area, courtesy of Facebook user Mr Ong.

With 56 stalls, the hawker centre offers a wide array of delicacies ranging from Chinese to Western.

Popular stalls such as Wei Nan Wang Hokkien Lor Mee have also shifted from the interim hawker centre to CapitaSpring.

The good news is that diners no longer need to put up with the outdoor heat. Instead, you can now enjoy your favourite dish while sitting in air-conditioned perfection.

The prices at Market Street Hawker Centre are generally on the affordable side. This gives workers in the Central Business District (CBD) more options for cheap lunches.

Sky garden & tropical oasis offer relaxing escapes

Besides the expansive hawker centre, CapitaSpring also boasts a variety of other facilities, such as a sky garden and green oasis.

The oasis can be found between levels 17 to 20. Spanning 42,900 sq ft and housing over 38,000 plants, it also provides a gorgeous aerial view of the surroundings.

Besides the lush greenery, the observatory deck is a must-visit as well.

The birds’-eye, 360-degree view of Marina Bay and the CBD makes it a brilliant space to watch the sunset.

These are not the only amenities offered at CapitaSpring — there are also jungle gyms, work pods, and ideation nests for you to work off a food coma with your colleagues.

Head down to CapitaSpring today

Singapore is no stranger to skyscrapers or hawker centres.

The Market Street Hawker Centre, however, is even more special due to the choices offered within a district not known for affordable prices.

With the additional facilities and a wide range of meals offered, this is one food court you would not want to miss.

