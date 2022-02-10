New CBD Skyscraper CapitaSpring Will Have An Observatory Deck & Hawker Centre

Singapore does a brilliant job of combining lush greenery with our urban landscape. While most of us have explored little-known nooks in our garden city, there’s a new destination to visit in the upcoming months.

Located in Raffles Place, a brand new skyscraper named CapitaSpring will open to the public in the 2nd quarter this year.

Image courtesy of CapitaLand

The 51-storey skyscraper, comprising a mix of office and serviced residences, will also house Singapore’s highest observatory deck, a sky garden, and Market Street Hawker Centre.

Image courtesy of CapitaLand

Here’s what residents can expect when visiting this mammoth tower.

Tallest observatory deck & Sky Garden

The main highlight of every skyscraper is the view from the top. And you won’t be disappointed with what you’ll find in CapitaSpring’s Sky Garden, which spans 5,000 square feet.

Image courtesy of CapitaLand

At Level 51, CapitaSpring’s observatory deck lets visitors witness 360-degree panoramic views of Marina Bay and the Central Business District (CBD).

Image courtesy of CapitaLand

Cloudspotting enthusiasts will finally have a chance to watch our scenic sunrise or sunset from 280 metres above ground.

Be sure to bring your camera along for awe-inspiring photos for the gram.

CBD skyscraper has an urban farm with 5 themed gardens

Farming in a garden is not easily accessible to most Singaporeans, considering how we mostly live in HDB blocks and condos. Community gardens and rooftop urban farms are our next best bet.

At CapitaSpring, you’ll find Singapore’s tallest urban farm, with sprawling green plots comprising diverse plants.

Urban farm built in collaboration with Edible Garden City

Image courtesy of CapitaLand

Visitors will find 5 themed gardens:

The Australian Native Garden

Singapore Food Heritage Garden

The Japanese Potager Garden

The Wellness Garden

The Mediterranean Potager Garden.

There’s no need to travel far for an authentic farm-to-plate dining experience because you can enjoy the fresh vegetables and fruits on the same floor.

Green oasis with tropical garden & aerial views

Though we’re always eager to head to the topmost floor, there’s a reason why you should take your time to explore other public areas too.

Image courtesy of CapitaLand

From Level 17 to 20, you’ll find their Green Oasis, which spans 42,900 sq ft and is home to over 38,000 plants.

Image courtesy of CapitaLand

The botanical promenade has dramatic walkways where you can admire foreign plants from China, Malaysia, and Thailand while relishing the aerial view from below.

Image courtesy of CapitaLand

Take advantage of their amenities like jungle gyms, yoga alcoves, ideation nests, and work pods where you can hang out with gym buddies or meet up with colleagues.

Upcoming Market Street Hawker Centre

Opening in Apr 2022, CapitaSpring’s Market Street Hawker Centre will boast 56 stalls.

Currently, upcoming stallholders are based in CapitaLand’s interim hawker centre in Cross Street.

Dine in the area, and you’ll likely discover must-try stalls that will be moving to this new location.

Citadines Raffles Place Singapore & flexible workspaces

Tenants and guests can enjoy comfortable residences and high-tech workspaces in CBD’s upcoming skyscraper.

Image courtesy of CapitaLand

Aspiring residents can spend their nights at the Citadines Apart’hotel, which features studio, one- and two-bedroom units, and loft apartments. Much like an extravagant hotel suite, you’ll find an opulent abode where you can work, rest, and eat.

Image courtesy of CapitaLand

To support the Singapore Green Plan 2030, CapitaSpring also has 165 bicycle lots and a 600-metre cycling path across the skyscraper’s perimeter. There are also walkways and underground pedestrian links for commuters.

Image courtesy of CapitaLand

Office tenants will have access to 1,500 workstations, 10 meeting rooms, private offices, and spaces for training sessions and workshops.

CBD skyscraper to open in Q2 2022

CapitaSpring will open its door to the public in Q2 2022.

Residents can travel to CBD to check out the tallest observatory deck in the city and an urban farm with authentic farm-to-plate dining experiences.

As we await its completion, you can head to numerous destinations in our city which seamlessly blend nature and urban architecture.

Featured image courtesy of CapitaLand.