Tourist falls to death after tripping on clothing while posing for photo on Indonesian volcano

Tourist dies after falling from Indonesian volcano

A tourist has died after falling from the popular Ijen volcano in East Java, Indonesia.

The 31-year-old woman allegedly attempted to pose for a photo on the volcano’s crater when she tripped on her clothing and fell into a ravine.

Local officers have classified her death as an accident.

Citing Hongxing News, The Straits Times (ST) reported that the incident occurred on a guided tour to the Ijen volcano on Saturday (20 April).

The victim, Ms Huang Lihong, was visiting the popular tourist site with her husband, 32-year-old Mr Zhang Yong.

As the couple attempted to edge closer to the volcano’s crater to snap a photo, their tour guide cautioned them of the dangers of the crater.

Nevertheless, Ms Huang allegedly started moving backwards to try and get a better photo of the unique spot.

However, she stepped on her long clothing and fell off the cliff.

Dim Sum Daily Hong Kong stated that Ms Huang was wearing a long skirt at the time of the incident.

The tour guide immediately called the authorities after her fall.

Found dead in a ravine

According to Indonesian news site Kompas, local officers sent an evacuation team to retrieve Ms Huang.

After nearly two hours, Head of Section V of the East Java Natural Resources Conservation Center (BKSDA) Dwi Sugiharto said the victim was found dead after plummeting 75 metres down a ravine.

Her body was successfully evacuated shortly after.

Mr Sugiharto also stated that Ms Huang’s death has been classified as an accident, and warned visitors to be cautious when visiting the Ijen tourist site.

Featured image adapted from Asap PANG on Unsplash.