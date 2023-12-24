S’porean Woman Passes Away After Falling Off Cliff In The US, Husband Distraught & Heartbroken

Singaporean Woman Falls Off Cliff In New York State, Rescue Took 3 Hours

While on a trip to the United States (US) with her husband, a Singaporean woman visited a scenic state park in New York state. Unfortunately, she fell off a cliff there and passed away from her injuries.

Her distraught husband, who almost fell himself, said he had been crying non-stop for 12 hours.

Singaporean woman slipped & fell 30m off a cliff

In a Facebook post on Saturday (23 Dec), Mr Rauf Said said the incident happened when he and his wife Nur Aisyah were at Minnewaska State Park Preserve the day before.

The 9,000-hectare reservation is about 154km from New York City and is described as one of the most unique and beautiful parks in the state.

However, Ms Nur Aisyah slipped and fell 100 feet (30m) off a cliff.

In a subsequent Facebook post on Sunday (24 Dec), her husband said after she fell, he rushed forward and slipped as well.

He didn’t fall off the cliff, though he wished it was him who did.

3 sisters help out after husband screams

Mr Rauf Said screamed for help, and three sisters, their father and aunt came forward.

He told them his wife had fallen, and the sisters climbed down to her despite the difficult terrain.

Finding that Ms Nur Aisyah was still breathing, they kindly gave her their coats to keep her warm.

Evacuation of Singaporean woman from cliff took nearly 3 hours

When the rescue team arrived, they worked to rescue the Singaporean while keeping her husband away from the site.

The evacuation took nearly three hours, Mr Rauf Said said.

Sadly, after she was evacuated, paramedics told him she was no longer breathing. This caused her husband to break down, he said.

They brought her to the nearest hospital, where they confirmed that she had passed away.

Heartbroken husband cried for 12 hours

Understandably, Mr Rauf Said said he was “really distraught” by the demise of his “wife, best friend and soul mate”, adding,

My heart is broken into pieces and I don’t know how to piece them back together.

As a result of these developments, he had been crying non-stop for 12 hours, he revealed.

He wished he had been next to his wife in her final moments, but it was not meant to be, and for this he apologised.

Woman was thanking others during last moments

Through his grief, Mr Rauf Said managed to contact the three sisters who helped and they told him what Ms Nur Aisyah said during her last moments.

She apparently told them her name and that she had two dogs. She also really wanted to drink sweet tea. This was also said to him by one of the rangers.

Remarkably, she was also repeatedly saying thank you to them, despite being in grave danger herself.

Her husband was touched by this, saying that his wife was still thinking of others during such a situation.

He was also told that they took so long to rescue her because they had to cut down some trees so the rescue helicopter could land.

Mr Rauf Said thanked the sisters for being by his wife’s side, and for giving him some closure to the sad incident.

He posted that relatives and a friend will be joining him in the US, where they will be working around the festive season to bring Ms Nur Aisyah back to Singapore.

Gone too soon in a tragic accident

Losing one’s life partner in a tragic accident is something we wouldn’t wish on anybody, especially during the festive season.

MS News extends our deepest condolences to Mr Rauf Said and the deceased’s friends and family. May they stay strong during this difficult time.

