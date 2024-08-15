27-year-old M’sian woman found dead 8 hours after going missing, family taken in for questioning

Kuantan woman found dead at home hours after being reported missing

A 27-year-old woman in Pahang, Malaysia went missing after dropping her child off at school in the morning and was found dead under her bed approximately eight hours later.

Before her body was discovered, her family and friends had posted messages on social media in search of her whereabouts.

Strangulation marks were reportedly found on her neck, deepening the mystery surrounding her death.

The police have taken the deceased’s family members in for questioning and are in the process of extending their remand.

Woman found dead under bed after going missing

China Press reported that the woman, identified in Juni in social media posts, lived in Indera Mahkota, Kuantan.

On the morning of 14 Aug, Juni lost contact with her family around 9am after dropping her child off at school.

Her phone was subsequently found to be switched off.

Concerned friends and family members posted messages on social media, seeking information on her whereabouts.

That afternoon, the police visited the homes of neighbours to take statements and initiated an investigation.

However, around 8pm, it was tragically discovered that Juni had been found dead under her bed at home by her husband.

Reports indicated that there were strangulation marks on the woman’s neck.

A post on Facebook seeking her whereabouts was later updated, stating that while Juni had been found, she was “no longer with us”.

Family members taken in for questioning

According to China Press, the woman’s in-laws stated that they were unaware of her disappearance until they received a call from their son informing them of the situation.

They mentioned that they were at work on Wednesday morning and only learned about the incident afterward.

“We don’t know the specifics,” they claimed.

Following the discovery of Juni’s body, several police cars arrived at her residence, Sin Chew Daily reported.

Kuantan police chief Assistant Commissioner Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu stated that the deceased’s husband was brought in for questioning that night.

However, the husband, who is believed to be from China, did not speak Malay and could not understand the questions.

This made it difficult to record his statement.

“The police are currently focusing on collecting evidence and conducting investigations,” he said on Wednesday.

The following day, the police chief stated that four people had been taken in for questioning.

This included the woman’s husband, father, and in-laws, aged between 27 and 62.

He emphasised that these individuals are not considered suspects at this stage.

They are being held as part of standard investigative procedures, with the police requesting an extension of their detention to further assist in the investigation.

“The extension process is still ongoing,” he said.

No CCTVs in front of deceased’s home

Neighbours interviewed by China Press noted that many households in the area are equipped with CCTV cameras, which could potentially provide valuable footage for the investigation.

The police have collected this information for their inquiries.

“However, there are no CCTV cameras in front of the deceased’s house,” one neighbour remarked.

He added that the community is very concerned about security and tends to pay extra attention whenever unfamiliar vehicles pass by, as a precaution.

