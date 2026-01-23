Woman in Taiwan detained for carrying toy gun while cosplaying Call of Duty game character

Woman interrogated after carrying toy gun while dressed as ‘Ghost’ from Call of Duty

Police detained a 24-year-old woman for causing a public scare in Hualien, Taiwan, on 12 Jan. She appeared in a busy shopping district dressed in full “Ghost” tactical gear from the video game Call of Duty.

She was wearing a skull mask and a toy handgun holstered. Her appearance led to fears of a copycat attack following the recent Taipei Metro stabbings, reports SET News.

Her full tactical combat gear caused panic among bystanders

At about 4pm that day, an individual wearing a bulletproof vest, helmet, and professional-grade tactical equipment startled bystanders on Zhongzheng Road.

The sight prompted panicked residents to call the police, fearing a potential “random attacker.”

Police intercepted the woman, identified as Liao (name transliterated from Chinese), on the sidewalk near a convenience store at the intersection of Zhongzheng and Xingang Streets.

She clarified her intention of cosplaying as video game character

Ms Liao immediately attempted to clarify the situation, explaining that she was a cosplayer. She stated she was preparing for next month’s Nangang Animation and Comic Exhibition.

Thus, she wanted to “test out” her gear in public. Ms Liao expressed surprise that the public had reported her to the police and immediately apologised.

She said she dressed as “Ghost” from the popular video game franchise Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Police said her toy gun was realistic enough to cause public alarm

While Ms Liao claimed her intentions were harmless, authorities noted that her replica firearm was realistic enough to cause public alarm.

In Taiwan, under Article 65 of the Social Order Maintenance Act, it is illegal to carry an object resembling a real firearm without a valid reason in a manner that disturbs public peace.

Consequently, police took Ms Liao to the station for questioning. She faces an administrative fine of up to NT$18,000 (S$732).

