RC Manager Allegedly Attacked After Taking Photos Of Void Deck Gamblers, Police Arrest 19-Year-Old Man

Under the current Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) measures, gathering in groups of more than 2 isn’t allowed unless you’re from the same household.

Needless to say, masks have been compulsory outside the home for more than 1 year.

However, it’s amazing that there are people who still don’t follow these rules. A woman reportedly came across 3 of them at a Jurong void deck.

Source

She took photos of the rule-breakers, and was allegedly beaten up for it, suffering a fractured cheekbone.

Woman came across group of 3 at void deck

The incident started off on Wednesday (2 Jun) evening at about 7pm, when the 51-year-old woman came across a group of 3 people, reported Shin Min Daily News.

They were gambling at the void deck of Block 336 Jurong East Avenue 1, she told a resident.

Source

They were also not wearing masks, thus completing a trifecta of offences:

Gathering in a group of more than 2 Gambling in public Not wearing masks in public

Group moved to another location after being caught

The woman, who is a Residents’ Committee (RC) manager known only as Ms He, approached them.

She advised them to leave, and they did so.

However, she later saw that the group had merely moved to the void deck of another block to continue their illegal activities.

Thus, she took photos of them.

19-year-old follows, hits her

While 2 of the people in the group left, the 3rd one, a 19-year-old man, followed Ms He.

A resident who witnessed the incident saw the man following her in the carpark next to Block 340.

Source

He was heard asking her to delete the photos, but she ignored him.

The man then allegedly attacked her from behind with a strike to her face.

Woman suffers fractured cheekbone

Fortunately, residents came to Ms He’s aid, said Jurong MP Xie Yao Quan in a Facebook post on Saturday (5 Jun).

Source

The eyewitness told Shin Min that blood was flowing from the woman’s mouth, and she was sent to hospital.

Mr Xie added that she suffered a hairline fracture to her cheekbone, among other injuries.

A few days after the assault, Ms He’s lower chin is still bruised, and her lips are still swollen.

Source

She’s currently resting at home, Mr Xie said.

Alleged attacker arrested

The police told Shin Min that they received a report on the incident at 7.32pm that night.

They subsequently arrested the 19-year-old on suspicion of voluntarily causing grievous hurt.

That offence carries a jail term of up to 10 years, a fine or caning.

He’s also under investigation for intentional harassment. Offenders face a jail term of up to 6 months and/or and fine of up to $5,000.

MP won’t stand for abuse

As Ms He is an RC manager, she serves residents and the community, often going out of her way, Mr Xie said.

Thus, he won’t stand for abuse of any form against his officers and volunteers while they’re doing their duties.

They will continue to support her as she recovers from her injuries.

Kudos for her bravery

When Singaporeans see others flouting the rules, we may choose to turn a blind eye to avoid getting involved.

Thus, it was brave of Ms He to approach the group of offenders as she risked harm to herself for the sake of the community.

MS News salutes her for her public spiritedness, and wishes her a full recovery from her injuries.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from China Press and Facebook.