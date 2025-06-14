Woman in Thailand contracts hookworms through skin, doctors say it’s due to animal waste

Thai woman shares experience contracting hookworms

A woman in Thailand was left horrified after discovering that the mysterious, fluid-filled blisters on her hand were caused by hookworms crawling under her skin.

Photos of her hand, which show a mass of blister-like bumps, have since gone viral after she shared them online.

The woman later revealed that she was suffering from Cutaneous larva migrans (CLM) — a skin condition caused by parasitic hookworm larvae commonly found in soil or sand contaminated by animal faeces.

Developed translucent blisters after pulling weeds

According to the patient, she had spent the entire day pulling weeds outdoors, only to wake up that night with intense itching.

By morning, she noticed translucent blisters that appeared to be shifting beneath her skin.

Associate Professor Dr Nathkaphat Rattanapitool (name transliterated from Thai), an expert from the Parasitic Disease Research Centre at Suranaree University of Technology and manager of FMC Medical Centre, confirmed that the condition was indeed CLM.

He explained that it is most often caused by larvae from animal hookworms such as Ancylostoma braziliense and Ancylostoma caninum, found in the faeces of dogs and cats.

The larvae typically penetrate human skin through barefoot contact or skin-to-ground exposure, especially when walking, sitting, or lying on soil or sand contaminated by infected faeces.

“This condition is fairly common in tropical regions, particularly among children and those who work closely with soil,” said Dr Nathkaphat.

“If anyone notices unusual skin symptoms, don’t delay — consult a doctor for proper diagnosis and treatment.”

While these parasites cannot mature into adult worms inside humans, and the infection generally resolves itself within two to eight weeks, treatment is often sought to alleviate itching and prevent further inflammation.

Precautions to avoid infections

Dr Nathkaphat urged the public to take the following precautions to avoid CLM infections, especially in tropical countries like Thailand:

Avoid walking barefoot on soil or sand

Always use a mat or cloth when sitting or lying on the ground

Wash hands thoroughly before meals and after outdoor activities

Dispose of pet faeces hygienically

Regularly deworm pets and take them for veterinary check-ups

In humans, the rash caused by CLM usually appears as winding, snake-like tracks under the skin, migrating at a rate of a few millimetres to 2cm per day, often accompanied by relentless itching.

Though not life-threatening, the infection can cause serious discomfort and skin irritation.

