Woman in Thailand admitted to ICU after eating horseshoe crab egg salad

Woman nearly escapes death after eating horseshoe crab egg salad

A woman in Thailand was admitted to an intensive care unit after helping herself to a serving of horseshoe crab egg salad.

The victim later shared her experience on Facebook to warn others, with a photo of herself wearing an intubator at a hospital.

Rushed to hospital after a few bites

According to Komchadluek, her husband, Mr Kimhan (name transliterated from Thai), revealed that last Friday (20 Feb) evening, he and his wife bought the seafood dish from a seafood market.

The item was pre-packed in a box with salad ingredients.

After his wife took a few bites of the salad, she immediately felt a tingling sensation on her lips.

At first, they did not think much of it because she had eaten the dish before without any issues.

However, about 40 minutes after finishing the meal, his wife could not take it anymore and needed to go to the hospital.

Lost consciousness at hospital

His wife searched online for information on horseshoe crab poisoning, and the details matched her symptoms exactly.

Beyond the tingling sensation in her tongue, she also felt light-headed, along with a numbness in her hands and feet.

Mr Kimhan rushed her to the hospital, but upon arrival, her condition deteriorated.

She began vomiting, eventually losing consciousness, and her pulse stopped while in the emergency room, prompting doctors to intubate her.

Shared information on social media to warn others

Her condition has since improved, and the ventilator has been removed.

After the incident, the couple shared the experience on social media, fearing others might face the same ordeal.

He noted that while it seemed like a small matter, it was a near-death experience.

Authorities suspends sale of dish

Authorities have also seized samples of the horseshoe crab eggs and are conducting tests to confirm the exact cause of the poisoning.

The family of the victim is awaiting the official hospital results and a medical certificate from the hospital before filing a lawsuit against the vendor.

In addition to her case, two more patients reported numbness in their tongues after consuming the dish.

On Feb 23, the Surin Provincial Public Health Office issued an order to suspend the sale of horseshoe crab egg salad to prevent more similar cases.

Featured image adapted from Komchadluek and Workpoint on YouTube.