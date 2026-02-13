Food vlogger in Philippines dies after eating poisonous devil crab while filming video

Food vlogger dies after eating poisonous devil crab for online content

A 51-year-old female food vlogger, Emma Amit, died after consuming a poisonous species of crab known as the “devil crab” in Puerto Princesa, Palawan, the Philippines.

On 4 Feb, Facebook footage shows Ms Amit, who regularly filmed content for her food vlog, preparing a pot of food over a fire. In it are a variety of shellfish collected from a mangrove near her home.

The video shows a man and a woman pouring ingredients into a pot of boiling water before adding coconut milk to it. Ms Amit then picks up the poisonous crab and bites into it.

At the time of writing, the footage, along with Emma Amit’s Facebook profile, has been taken down.

Suffered convulsions the following day

One day later, she collapsed at her home, with neighbours reporting that she suffered convulsions, Filipino news outlet InterAksyon reported.

Unconscious, her lips were said to have turned dark blue while she was taken to a hospital.

Despite efforts to save her, her condition rapidly worsened, and she died on 6 Feb.

Death linked to eating devil crab

It was confirmed that Ms Amit’s death was likely linked to eating a devil crab, a species that closely resembles edible crabs but is deadly when ingested.

The dangerous species are found in the Indo-Pacific region and contain lethal neurotoxins such as tetrodotoxin and saxitoxin, which remain toxic even after cooking.

Village chief said she should have known about poisonous crab

Laddy Gemang, chief of Luzviminda village, said he was puzzled by her death, as Ms Amit and her husband were experienced fishers.

“This is really saddening because they should have known. She and her husband are both fisherfolk. They live by the sea, so I know they know about this devil crab that’s dangerous to eat. So why did she eat it? That is what I’m confused about,” he added.

Officers launched an investigation at her home and found brightly coloured devil crab shells in her rubbish.

The chief urged residents to be cautious when gathering and consuming seafood, especially unfamiliar species.

Officials were monitoring Ms Amit’s friends for similar symptoms.

Also read: Man in Cambodia dies from poisoning after eating lizard eggs



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Emma Amit on Facebook.