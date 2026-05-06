Man in S’pore arrested for using another person’s debit card to make unauthorised purchases of gold bars

Man to be charged for his payment card fraud involving a local e-commerce platform

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) arrested a 30-year-old man for his suspected involvement in a payment card fraud involving a local e-commerce platform.

The individual reportedly committed the activity between 5 and 27 Jan.

Attempted to use card details to purchase 1g gold bars

On 27 April, a local e-commerce platform filed a police report after discovering irregularities in one of their customers’ accounts.

According to the SPF, 70 unauthorised transactions had been attempted on the account.

This amounted to more than S$21,000.

Initial investigations found that the man had used the stolen debit card details to purchase 1g gold bars.

However, the transactions were disputed with the bank, and the unauthorised charges were halted as a result.

Follow-up investigations led to arrest

Officers from the Ang Mo Kio Police Division arrested the man on 5 May after follow-up investigations revealed his identity.

They also seized a mobile phone and a debit card as evidence.

Offender faces up to 10 years in prison, caning and fine

The offender was set to be charged in court on 6 May, with the offence of cheating by remote communication and dishonestly inducing a delivery of property.

If convicted, he is set to face a jail term of up to 10 years, caning with not less than six strokes, and a fine.

Also read: Taiwanese woman allegedly uses fellow tourist’s lost credit card in South Korea, claims tax refund with own passport



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Featured image adapted from jarmoluk on Pixabay, for illustration purposes only, and MS News.