Woman in UK receives ‘reply’ to dream job application after 48 years, letter was misplaced by post office

Woman in UK gets ‘reply’ to job application after 48 years

A woman in the UK finally got a “reply” for her dream job that she applied to 48 years ago.

According to BBC, 70-year-old Tizi Hodson applied to become a motorcycle stunt rider in Jan 1976.

Ms Hodson said it was “amazing” to receive the letter after almost five decades. She had always wondered why she never heard back.

“Now I know why,” she said.

Like a surprise time capsule, the letter offered the daredevil a chance to reflect on the things that changed and those that have not.

“I remember very clearly sitting in my flat in London typing the letter,” said the 70-year-old.

Ms Hodson even said she would check her mail every day because she really wanted to become a stunt driver. She was particularly worried that they had rejected her over her gender.

“I was very careful not to let people who were advertising for a stunt rider know that I was female, or I thought I would have had no chance of even getting an interview,” she said.

Despite not hearing back, Ms Hodson continued following her dreams. She took on multiple daring jobs which included being a snake handler and horse whisperer.

She even learned how to fly and became a flying instructor.

Letter found its way back to her despite her moving multiple times

As for the letter, it was apparently misplaced behind a drawer at a post office.

At the top of the letter, someone left a note that said, “Late delivery by Staines Post Office. Found behind a draw [sic]. Only about 50 years late.”

Ms Hodson wasn’t sure who sent it back to her. In fact, she wasn’t even sure how they managed to find her after she moved multiple times.

How they found me when I’ve moved house 50-odd times, and even moved countries four or five times, is a mystery.

