Woman in M’sia jumps out of moving car to escape husband who allegedly kidnapped her

Woman jumps out of car on road to escape allegedly abusive husband

A woman in Kedah made a dramatic escape from her allegedly abusive husband by leaping out of a moving car, moments after he forcibly dragged her into the vehicle at a petrol station.

The incident was caught entirely on a passer-by’s dashcam and has since sparked outrage online.

The police have since arrested the 31-year-old husband under the Domestic Violence Act and the Penal Code and have applied for a remand extension to assist investigations.

Victim shoved into vehicle by husband

According to Malaysia’s Seehua News, the incident took place at around 6pm on Wednesday (12 Nov) at a petrol station in Bedong.

The victim had been sitting in her car when her husband suddenly stormed in, forcefully pulled her out, and shoved her into another vehicle.

A violent struggle took place inside the car as she desperately fought to free herself.

Husband caught trying to chase woman on foot

When the vehicle reached a traffic light near the Sungai Petani courthouse, the woman opened the front passenger door and leapt from the moving car.

According to circulating dashcam footage, the husband then stopped the car and chased after her on foot, with the entire sequence recorded.

The victim later filed a police report at the Kuala Muda District Police Headquarters.

Following the report, police launched an immediate investigation and brought the suspect to court on 13 Nov to apply for a two-day remand.

Couple separated due to husband’s physical abuse

Police confirmed the couple married in Oct 2024, but had separated a month ago due to the husband’s repeated physical violence.

Kuala Muda District Police confirmed the case, stating that the incident is being investigated.

Investigators said the victim has verified that she endured long-term abuse throughout the relationship.

They have also secured key evidence, including dashcam footage showing the woman jumping from the car and the husband chasing her, which will be used in the case.

Featured image adapted from Seehua News.