Woman jumps from moving vehicle on M’sia expressway, police call for witnesses

Police launch investigation after woman seen jumping from moving car on Malaysia expressway

A young woman was seen jumping out of a moving vehicle along the Sprint Expressway near Sri Hartamas in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia at about 8pm on Sunday (17 Aug).

Dashcam footage from an eyewitness shows the woman, seated in the front passenger seat of a black SUV, suddenly opening the left door and leaping onto the highway.

She hit the ground with force due to the vehicle’s speed, her shoes flying off on impact as she rolled several times before coming to a stop in the middle of the road.

Assisted by bystanders, escapes serious injuries

For a brief moment, the woman lay motionless on the expressway, nearly being hit by three cars travelling behind.

Fortunately, the eyewitness, Mr Loh, reported that all the vehicles managed to brake in time, narrowly avoiding tragedy.

Bystanders quickly rushed forward to help her to the roadside. She did not appear to have suffered serious injuries.

The driver of the black SUV also stopped immediately after the incident to render assistance, with no indication that the case involved kidnapping.

Mr Loh told China Press he believed the woman had argued with her relatives or friends prior to the incident, which may have caused her to lose control of her emotions.

The viral video also sparked online speculation, with one user suggesting she may have been experiencing claustrophobia.

Police call for witnesses to come forward

In a media statement issued on Monday (18 Aug), Brickfields police chief Assistant Commissioner Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood confirmed that the Royal Malaysia Police had not received any reports of the incident.

He urged those involved or who witnessed the incident to come forward and lodge a police report at the nearest station.

Members of the public with information can also contact the Brickfields district police operations room, the Kuala Lumpur police hotline, or any nearby police station.

Also read: Woman in Thailand dies after leaping from moving vehicle during lovers’ quarrel with boyfriend



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @jacksontor on TikTok and China Press.