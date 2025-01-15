Woman in Thailand dies after leaping from moving vehicle during lovers’ quarrel with boyfriend

Woman breaks her neck after jumping from moving vehicle in Thailand

On Wednesday (15 Jan), a woman in Ranong, Thailand died after leaping from a moving vehicle following a jealous dispute with her police officer boyfriend.

The incident occurred at around 1.30am on the road along the Khlong Hat Som Paen canal, behind the Ranong District Office.

Authorities, including the investigative unit, forensic officers from Ranong Provincial Police, and medical staff from Ranong Hospital, were sent to the scene.

Upon reaching the location, they discovered the body of 24-year-old Ms Thanyathorn (name transliterated from Thai) on the road with severe facial injuries and significant bleeding.

She also had a fractured skull and abrasions on her arms and legs.

Additionally, a white pickup truck was parked in the middle of the road approximately 30m away, with her boyfriend waiting for the authorities.

Couple had been arguing due to jealousy

Preliminary questioning revealed that the couple had been arguing due to jealousy.

The boyfriend shared that they had been to an entertainment venue earlier and were driving home after stopping to eat.

During the drive, they argued again. Ms Thanyathorn, who was sitting behind the driver’s seat, then opened the door and jumped out of the moving vehicle.

According to witness accounts, her body tumbled several times before coming to a halt.

Police found traces of blood along a gravel shoulder extending about six metres from where she fell.

Based on the evidence, it is suspected that her head hit the ground upon impact, leading to a fatal neck fracture.

The deceased’s body was sent to the Forensic Department of Ranong Hospital for an autopsy to determine the true cause of death.

Friend reportedly overheard their argument

Upon hearing the news, a close friend of the deceased rushed to the scene in tears.

She told the police that Ms Thanyathorn had called her before the incident, sharing her location and asking for help.

She also reported overhearing the couple arguing in the car during the call.

Ms Thanyathorn had reportedly expressed her desire to return to their flat to pack her belongings and end the relationship.

The friend then heard a loud thud, and the call abruptly ended. She later found out about her passing.

Ranong City police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

Featured image adapted from AmarinTV and Khaosod.