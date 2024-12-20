Woman rescues stray kitten from gas tank explosion in Thailand, carries it in tote bag

International Latest News

Netizens were happy knowing the kitten was safe.

By - 20 Dec 2024, 11:54 am

Woman spotted carrying kitten in tote bag after saving it from gas tank explosion

A woman in Thailand’s Rayong province reportedly rescued a kitten following a gas tank explosion at a steel factory.

On Wednesday (18 Dec), Thai news outlet Morning News shared a Facebook video showing the woman sitting on her motorcycle, with the kitten peeking out from her tote bag.

Source: Morning News on Facebook

In the clip, the man filming asks where she’s taking the tiny feline.

She explains that she rescued it from a steel factory, which had caught fire following an explosion.

According to Thai News Agency, the explosion occurred in the morning, killing one person and injuring at least 10 others.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze.

Netizens thank woman for saving kitten

Many netizens praised the woman for her selfless act of rescuing the kitten.

One man expressed his gratitude on behalf of the kitten, highlighting the importance of its life.

Translation: Thank you on behalf of the little one. Even a small life still has value.
Source: Morning News on Facebook

Another woman was relieved the kitten survived the tragedy.

Translation: That’s so cute! You’re safe now!
Source: Morning News on Facebook

Finally, a man thanked the woman and prayed for kindness towards all cats.

Translation: I am thankful for him. May the world be kind to all cats.
Source: Morning News on Facebook

Featured image adapted from Morning News on Facebook and Rayong Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office on Facebook.

