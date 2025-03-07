Woman in S’pore looking for ‘life partner’, offers S$2K reward to person who gives her a ‘lead’

Woman looking for ‘life partner’ who has mastery in his craft

A woman in Singapore recently took to Instagram to search for a “life partner”. She even offered a S$2,000 reward to anyone who could give her a “lead”.

In February, 29-year-old Bella Dai, founder of a wellness company, announced via an Instagram story post that she was looking for a life partner.

Reward would only be given if relationship lasts at least 6 months

In her post, Ms Dai wrote that she was looking for a Singapore-based, straight man who’s between 25 and 42 years old. Her ideal man should also:

Have a “mastery” in his craft

Care for his wellness and fitness

Have the courage to face difficult conversations

Be open to exploring spirituality

But what caught many people’s attention was Ms Dai’s reward of S$2,000 for anyone who could give her successful “lead(s)”.

However, she also clarified that the person would only receive the payout if their recommendation results in a committed relationship that lasts at least six months.

Woman received 5 referrals

In an interview with The Straits Times, Ms Dai explained that she shared the post as she wanted to get the word out that she was searching for her other half:

If I were a product, how would I market myself? How would I make my status known among my friends? Because every campaign starts with awareness, I wanted people to know that I am available and I am looking.

She decided on the S$2,000 reward as she thought it was a large enough amount to make a lasting impression, but it was also not too much that it might make people go “too crazy” for the cash.

Ms Dai said she has received five referrals from her friends, with the prospects’ Instagram or LinkedIn profiles attached.

So far, two of the prospects have been serious and she has gone on three dates with one of them.

MS News has reached out to Ms Dai for more information.

