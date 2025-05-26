‘Just sell it, it’s nothing serious’: Woman in Thailand tries to buy crystal meth from undercover officer during drug raid

Woman unknowingly attempts to purchase crystal meth from undercover officer during raid

A woman in Pattaya, Chonburi Province, was arrested after unknowingly asking to buy crystal meth from an undercover officer during a narcotics crackdown.

On Friday (23 May), Police Lieutenant Colonel Prasit Boonprasit (name transliterated from Thai), head of the narcotics suppression unit of Pattaya City Police Station, led a team of officers in a drug crackdown operation in the Jomtien Soi 2, 3, and 4 areas.

According to Thai news outlet Channel 7, the operation was carried out under a government policy aimed at rehabilitating the community and making it drug-free.

Woman makes request for specific type of crystal meth

During the operation, officers were stunned when a middle-aged woman, estimated to be around 40–45 years old, walked straight up to them and attempted to purchase crystal methamphetamine, completely unaware that she was speaking to police officers.

With great confidence, the woman said, “I don’t want the solid type. I want the crystalline kind for smoking.” She said this while raising her hand to signal the officer not to speak too loudly.

“Just sell it. It’s just a stimulant, it’s nothing serious,” she added.

Even after additional officers arrived to support the operation, the woman still showed no sign of suspicion and continued attempting to buy the drugs.

Gets arrested after police identify themselves

Eventually, when the police identified themselves, her face went pale. She was immediately detained for a drug test.

In addition, officers also arrested a suspect believed to be a drug dealer operating in the same area.

Evidence was seized, and further investigation is underway before handing the case over to investigators for legal proceedings.

