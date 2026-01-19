Woman files police report after finding chilli in wanton noodles from Serangoon, claims request was ignored

Police report made after woman finds chilli in her wanton noodles in Serangoon

A seemingly ordinary takeaway order of wanton noodles ended with a police report after a woman said chilli was added to her dish despite her explicitly refusing it.

The incident took place at about 8.40pm on 13 Jan at a wanton noodle stall in a coffee shop along Serangoon North Avenue 1.

She clearly requested no chilli to be added

The woman, who said it was her first time patronising the stall, ordered prawn dumpling noodles for takeaway.

When she opened the container at home, she discovered that she had been given noodles with chicken feet instead. She then returned to the stall to request a replacement.

During the exchange, the stall owner asked if she wanted chilli added.

The woman said she clearly refused, emphasising her response by shaking her head and gesturing with her hands to ensure there was no misunderstanding.

Hit with the taste of chilli in the first bite

After receiving the corrected order, the woman took the food home intending to have her dinner.

However, upon taking her first bite, she realised the prawn dumplings were spicy and contained chilli.

She said the unexpected taste made her furious, as it went against her clear instructions.

The woman then returned to confront the owner, but found that the eatery had already closed for the night.

Files police report at Serangoon NPC

With the stall owner nowhere to be found, the woman asked staff at a nearby drinks stall about the owner’s whereabouts, but they were unable to provide a clear answer.

She subsequently went to the Serangoon North Neighbourhood Police Post to lodge a police report, later sharing her report reference card with Stomp as proof.

The woman said the incident completely ruined her appetite and added that she would not patronise the wanton noodle stall again.

Netizens criticise decision to involve police

The incident drew largely critical reactions online, with several netizens expressing disbelief and sarcasm over the decision to involve the police.

One netizen mocked the situation by suggesting that even the addition of spring onions could warrant a police report, implying that the response was excessive.

Another comment took a sardonic tone, remarking that the Singapore Police Force must be “very busy” handling such reports.

A third netizen was more direct in their criticism, describing the report as a waste of police resources.

