Woman complains after getting non-vegetarian burger at McDonald’s KLIA, netizens criticise her

Woman allegedly threw box on floor of McDonald’s KLIA after being served non-vegetarian burger

A woman was heard complaining loudly to staff at McDonald’s outlet in Malaysia after being served a non-vegetarian burger.

Footage of the incident, which purportedly took place at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), was posted on Instagram and TikTok on Monday (10 Nov).

Woman tells McDonald’s KLIA staff that she is form India

In the clip, the woman can be heard informing staff at the top of her voice that she is from India.

The staff said calmly that she knows this, to which the woman replied in a quivering voice:

Then how can you do this?

Woman says she orders vegetarian burgers at McDonald’s India

The woman proceeds to say that she is a regular customer of McDonald’s and orders vegetarian burgers at McDonald’s India.

The staff then tells her, not for the first time, that the burger is non-vegetarian, and the woman retorts:

I know, but it’s not mentioned also (that) it’s beef.

She then walks away with her hands on her face, as if wiping away tears.

The original poster of the video, who is from Singapore, said the woman threw her burger box on the floor during the confrontation.

Netizens criticise woman

Most netizens criticised the woman, with one asking why she went to McDonald’s if she wanted vegetarian food.

They pointed out that “only India” has vegetarian burgers at McDonald’s.

While vegetarian menu items have been found at McDonald’s outlets in the United States and Europe, they are currently not on the menu at McDonald’s in Malaysia and Singapore.

Another user noted that the menu is “pretty clear” on this, suggesting that the woman wanted a free meal.

Also slamming the woman, a commenter charged that it is the customer’s responsibility to check if the food served is vegan or halal.

2nd customer service incident in M’sia in recent days

This is the second customer service incident in Malaysia in recent days after a ZUS Coffee barista was involved in a fierce altercation with a customer.

The customer, also assumed to be a foreign tourist, had splashed coffee on the barista, who threw a plastic cup back at her.

In an update to that case, ZUS Coffee said in a statement on Wednesday (12 Nov) that it had made a police report about the incident.

Also read: 3 McDonald’s staff kick homeless man sleeping outside fast food restaurant in M’sia

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @youngn.lost on Instagram.