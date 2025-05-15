3 McDonald’s staff kick homeless man sleeping outside fast food restaurant in M’sia

McDonald’s staff in M’sia kick homeless man outside fast food restaurant

On Monday (12 May), a concerned netizen took to X to expose three McDonald’s staff who allegedly kicked a homeless man outside the fast food restaurant.

User @reyky4uu condemned the staff and tagged McDonald’s Malaysia to take action regarding the assault, which occurred at an outlet in Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

They attached a video of the incident taken by their friend, claiming that before they began recording, the staff had stepped on, kicked, and thrown slippers at the homeless man, who was sleeping.

McDonald’s employee caught kicking homeless man

In the 38-second video taken from the upper floor of the fast food restaurant, a man wearing a McDonald’s uniform is seen approaching and sitting on a bench next to the homeless man seated on the floor, awake.

Not long after, the staff is joined by two other male colleagues, one of whom was goofing around while holding a cigarette.

The staff member who approached the homeless man first then kicked him on the back, prompting him to make a move to leave.

As he gathers the few things he owns, one of his belongings is seemingly kicked away from him.

Netizens demand McDonald’s to take action

Some users believe the staff’s behaviour may be warranted, speculating that the homeless man may have been disturbing patrons of the fast food chain.

One commenter even shared a screenshot of text messages, where someone alleged the homeless man has been staying outside the McDonald’s outlet for two years and would often defecate outside the restaurant.

However, OP said throwing slippers would not solve the problem and added that the homeless man was not causing trouble when the staff began assaulting him.

Many agreed with the OP, saying the staff could have just called the authorities if the man was causing trouble.

They added that the McDonald’s employees should have more sympathy towards the man, as they could easily end up in the same situation.

Others tagged McDonald’s Malaysia and the police in the comments, demanding they take action, including dismissing the three male staff involved, and calling on others to boycott the brand.

MS News has reached out to McDonald’s Malaysia for a statement.

Featured image adapted from @reyky4uu on X.