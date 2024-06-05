Woman in Thailand pours hot water over pregnant Siberian husky because it allegedly ate her snack, sparks outrage

Woman in Thailand pours hot water on pregnant Siberian husky, netizens outraged

A woman in Thailand was heavily criticised after a viral video showed her pouring boiled water over a pregnant Siberian husky in a toilet because the dog had allegedly eaten her snack.

The woman later admitted to her actions and apologised, attributing the incident to her improper emotion management and claiming that she didn’t know the dog was pregnant.

She denied allegations that she did it because the dog had eaten her snack but failed to state the reason why she poured hot water over the dog.

The husky was subsequently rescued and taken to a vet by a new owner.

Several dog foundation memebers had filed a report against the woman

Video shows woman pouring hot water over Siberian Husky

On Tuesday (4 June), the Facebook Page ปากหมา ปากแมว shared a video of a woman pouring hot water over a Siberian Husky that was tied to a tissue holder in a toilet.

In the video, the woman throws a small empty plastic box on the floor and asks the dog if it ate the food in it before pouring hot water over the dog.

The dog can be seen writhing and crying in pain while being scalded with the hot water. Afterwards, the dog twists so hard that the leash breaks.

The video went viral and sparked outrage among netizens. Many people criticised the woman for being cruel and abusing the dog.

According to PPTV HD 36, the incident took place on 17 May, and the woman who poured hot water over the dog was its owner.

The woman was allegedly angry that the dog had eaten her snack, so she tied it to a tissue holder in a toilet and poured boiling water over it.

She allegedly recorded a clip to send to her boyfriend, but since the boyfriend had not read her message, she sent it to her boyfriend’s friend instead.

The friend then called her boyfriend and told him about the incident.

After learning about the incident, her boyfriend found a new home and a new owner for the dog.

Dog gets a new owner

On 18 May, the dog was finally adopted by a new owner.

The new owner took it to a vet for treatment and changed its name from “Muay Lek” to “Lek”.

The vet told the new owner that the dog was pregnant and thankfully, the baby was fine.

The vet added that the scabs on its body would recover over time, reported 3Plus News.

Netizens condemn woman for cruel animal abuse

The video sparked outrage among netizens. Some people commented that the woman should be poured with hot water the same way she did to the dog.

One user expressed sympathy towards the dog.

Another one pointed out the cruelty of doing such a thing to a dog.

Woman admits to pouring hot water over dog & apologises

After the news went viral, the woman posted on her Facebook feed, admitting her actions and apologising to the public.

She said she was guilty of pouring hot water over the husky and attributed it to her anger at that time.

She claimed that she didn’t know the dog was pregnant and denied that she poured hot water over it because it had eaten her food.

However, she didn’t state the exact reason as to why she had abused the dog.

She only explained that her actions were a result of her inability to properly manage her emotions and the pressure of the situation.

At the end of the post, she expressed willingness to take responsibility and face criticism for her wrongdoing, as well as undergo legal proceedings.

Dog foundations lodged reports against woman

On 5 June, The Facebook page SOS Animal Thailand posted that a member of the foundation, Mr Sukol, had filed a report against the owner of the dog for animal abuse at a police station in Samut Prakan.

Likewise, มูลนิธิวอชด็อก ไทยแลนด์ Watchdog Thailand Foundation – WDT posted on Facebook that members from the foundation had visited a police station in the same province to lodge a report against the woman for pouring hot water over the dog.

WDT requested in the post that the woman be banned from having pets and that she hand over the rest of her dogs and pets to the foundation.

Also read: Man Allegedly Abuses & Throws Cats Down HDB Blocks, Faces 5 Animal Cruelty Charges

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from ปากหมา ปากแมว on Facebook