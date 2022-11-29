Woman Protests Alone Outside China Embassy In S’pore Without Permit, Arrested By Police

Woman Protests Human Rights Issues Outside China Embassy In Singapore

On Monday (28 Nov), a 32-year-old woman made the bold move to stage a solo protest outside the Embassy of China in Singapore.

Since she allegedly did so without a permit, the police ordered her to stop.

She complied but was still arrested for her actions.

Woman stages protest outside Embassy of China

The woman in question, who identifies herself as Kelly on Twitter, shared on Monday (28 Nov) afternoon that she was outside the Embassy of China at 150 Tanglin Road.

In her hand at the time was a piece of paper with the following words in English:

Release innocent arrest people. Only Scientific isolation. Stop violence policing. Let students’ lives return to normal.

On the flip side was a message that was seemingly in Chinese.

In preceding tweets, Kelly referenced uprisings and protests in China by students against what she deems to be “an entirely corrupt regime“.

Early in the morning of 28 Nov, she called for support in her protest against the ‘uprising’. However, it seemed like nobody turned up.

Complied with police orders

Citing a police statement, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported that the woman complied when directed to stop her protest.

She confirmed in a tweet that same evening that the police arrived at her location but didn’t reveal their subsequent actions.

She only disclosed that she wouldn’t have access to communication devices and had “to be away for a few days”.

However, her Twitter account appeared to be active as of 6.56pm on Tuesday (29 Nov).

According to CNA, the woman is under investigation for allegedly participating in a public assembly without a police permit.

In light of the incident, the police remind the public that doing so or organising such an assembly is an offence under the Public Order Act.

It’s presently unclear if the woman will be facing any charges. MS News will update the article once more information is available.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @kellymilkies on Twitter.