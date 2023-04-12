M’sian Woman Eats Raw Chicken Liver In TikTok Video, Shocks Viewers With Favourite Dish

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Woman Consumes Chicken Liver Raw In TikTok Video

Most of us enjoy a well-cooked chicken.

Consuming it raw, however, is another matter altogether — and not something we are likely to do.

Recently, a woman in Malaysia shocked TikTok users by consuming chicken liver… raw.

The short clip of her having the unconventional snack went viral soon after.

Woman eats raw chicken liver on TikTok

On Tuesday (11 Apr), the woman posted the video to TikTok, explaining in the caption that uncooked chicken liver is one of her favourite dishes.

The 19-second clip starts with her lifting a piece of raw chicken liver meat from a bowl before chomping down on it.

In the following clip, she puts the entire chicken liver into her mouth and chews it thoroughly.

After consuming the liver, she ultimately signals her approval by giving a thumbs-up to the camera.

Netizens in shock over video

The controversial clip has since garnered over 7,000 likes and 2,000 comments at the time of writing.

Needless to say, many were more than a little shocked at the woman’s actions.

After all, it isn’t every day that we come across someone digging into raw bird innards on social media.

A few users also pointed out that it could be dangerous due to the possibility of parasitic worms in the meat.

On the other hand, there were those who tried to keep an open mind.

They argued that perhaps eating the raw meat was for special reasons specific to this woman in particular.

Overall, however, the consensus among netizens was clear — that chicken liver should definitely not be consumed raw.

According to health authorities around the world including the United States, Australia, and New Zealand, such meat can contain bacteria harmful to humans.

Although raw chicken liver may be a delicacy to the woman, it might be best for the rest of us to stick to regular fried chicken for the time being.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.