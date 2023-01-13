Popeyes Opening 24-Hour Outlet At The Rail Mall, Get Fried Chicken For Supper

24-Hour Popeyes Outlet Opening At The Rail Mall On 20 Jan

Back in October, fast food chain Popeyes announced that it will be expanding its franchise in Singapore.

Under the new management of Singapore-based company Fei Siong Group, there will be modernised and refurbished outlets across the island.

On Friday (13 Jan), Fei Siong Group announced that it will be opening the first 24-hour Popeyes restaurant on 20 Jan.

New 24-hour Popeyes outlet at The Rail Mall

In a press release, Fei Siong Group revealed that the new branch at The Rail Mall will be the first 24-hour Popeyes restaurant in Singapore.

From 20 Jan, customers can get their fried chicken fix at any time of the day at the new outlet.

Besides that, delivery services are also available 24/7 so you can enjoy Popeyes from the comfort of your home.

Furthermore, diners can look forward to a classy and unique interior, completing the refreshed and contemporary look.

Fei Siong Group’s first foray into fried chicken industry

According to Jedrick Tan, Fei Siong Group’s senior vice-president of Group Strategy and Business Development, the new outlet has specialised equipment and automated kitchen processes.

This is to improve productivity and to “ensure that every piece meets (their) standards”.

To provide a faster and easier speed of service, they have also implemented high-quality technology experiences, he added.

“We are confident that these efforts will result in an even better dining experience for our customers,” Mr Tan stated.

If you’re excited to check that out, here’s how you can get to the new Popeyes outlet once it opens on 20 Jan:



Popeyes

Address: Unit 458, The Rail Mall, 380 Upper Bukit Timah Rd, Singapore 678040

Opening hours: 24 hours daily

Nearest MRT: Hillview Station



Although Fei Siong Group has been in the F&B scene for almost three decades, the takeover of Popeyes marks its first venture into the fried chicken quick service restaurant industry.

The group has over 173 F&B outlets in Singapore, including familiar brands such as Encik Tan, Malaysia Chiak!, and EAT.

Popeyes coming to Woodleigh in March

Fei Siong Group is certainly serious about expanding Popeyes.

After The Rail Mall, the group will be opening its second Popeyes restaurant at Woodleigh Mall in March.

The press release states that this branch will have “a selection of exclusive, limited-time offerings with a distinct local flair”.

More Popeyes outlets are set to pop up across Singapore in the coming years, Fei Siong Group said, so look out for more updates.

Featured image courtesy of Fei Siong Group & adapted from The Rail Mall on Facebook.

