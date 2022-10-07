Popeyes Opens At The Rail Mall In Jan 2023, New Outlets Will Have Fresh Look

Popeyes Opens At The Rail Mall In Jan 2023, Reportedly Plans 50 Outlets In 10 Years

Fried chicken is one of Singaporeans’ favourite comfort food, so it’s no surprise to find more than one fast-food chicken joint in every mall.

Local chain Popeyes is aiming to boost that number still, starting with a new outlet at The Rail Mall.

It will open in Jan 2023, and will be the first of many Popeyes outlets in Singapore to be refreshed and modernised.

Popeyes Rail Mall will be 1st of Fei Siong era

In a press release sent to MS News, it was revealed that the Singapore-based Fei Siong Group will take over the Popeyes franchise in Singapore.

That also means they’ll develop and operate new Popeyes outlets, with their first one located in the Rail Mall on Upper Bukit Timah Road.

This is Fei Siong’s first venture into the fried chicken quick-service restaurant industry, but the company has extensive experience in F&B over 27 years.

They run 160 outlets across Singapore including well-known brands like Encik Tan, EAT, Malaysia Boleh! and Nam Kee Pau.

Popeyes will have snazzy fresh decor, new menu

Diners can also look forward to refreshed and modernised decor in Popeyes outlets.

They shared a sneak peek of a snazzy new storefront design that’s set to be adopted in upcoming branches, including at The Rail Mall.

Fei Siong also teased that they’ll introduce “exciting new menu items” to Singapore.

50 Popeyes outlets in 10 years

The expansion is so ambitious that the aim is to have 50 Popeyes outlets in Singapore over the next 10 years, The Business Times quoted Fei Siong’s senior vice-president of group strategy and business development, Mr Jedrick Tan, as saying.

Since Fei Siong’s franchise agreement lasts 20 years with an option to renew, we might see Popeyes outlets springing up almost everywhere over the decades.

As it is, Popeyes has 12 existing outlets in places like AMK Hub, Bugis Village and Jurong Point, according to their website.

They’re being run by Malaysian-based restaurant operator Revenue Valley, but Fei Siong is in talks to take over them also.

Then, they’ll look across the Causeway, with plans to bring Popeyes to Malaysia.

More fried chicken on the horizon

With such purposeful expansion plans, Singaporeans can look forward to more fried chicken outlets on the horizon.

Along with the other existing favourites like KFC, Jollibee and even McDonald’s jumping into the fray, we’ll truly be a fried chicken paradise indeed.

Are you looking forward to visiting Popeyes The Rail Mall when it opens? Do share your reviews with us if you do.

