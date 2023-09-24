S’pore Woman Downloads Third-Party App To Buy Fish Fillet, Loses Over S$32K From Savings

Woman Loses Over S$32,000 After Downloading Third-Party App To Buy Fish

Scams have become all too frequent these days, with criminal syndicates using innovative methods to trick the vulnerable.

Unfortunately, these cases don’t seem to be on a decline anytime soon, with yet another incident occurring recently.

A woman lost over S$32,000 from her savings after downloading a third-party app to buy fish online.

Woman downloads third-party app to buy fish

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, Ms Jacqueline Khoo, 58, said she came across an advertisement selling grouper fillets on 25 Aug.

After clicking on it, a man contacted her via WhatsApp, telling her to download an app called Grab and Go to place the order.

As the app did not ask for her banking credentials, she did not suspect anything was amiss.

So she keyed in her name, address and phone number before adding the item to her shopping cart.

Investigation ongoing

Ms Khoo was later unable to turn her phone on at night. Thinking it was simply out of battery, she charged it.

However, after two days, she realised that there were only a few dollars left in her three saving accounts when she went to check if her salary had been deposited.

In addition, a payment of S$12,200 was made using two other credit cards.

Ms Khoo immediately went to the police station to report the matter and inform her bank.

They then told her that on 25 Aug, someone had transferred S$32,287 out of her three accounts.

After inquiring on the matter with the Monetary Authority of Singapore, Ms Khoo understood that it was impossible to get the money back.

Now, with no way of seeking help, Ms Khoo said she was at her wit’s end.

Responding to queries by Shin Min Daily News, police confirmed that they received a report and that investigations were ongoing.

