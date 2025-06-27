Woman in Thailand allegedly offers sex to private-hire rider instead of paying S$1.60 fare

Woman offers sex to delivery rider in lieu of S$1.60 fare

A woman in Thailand shocked a delivery rider after allegedly offering sex in place of a 40 baht (approximately S$1.60) fare.

According to Khaosod, the incident occurred around 7.30pm on Thursday (26 June), when 23-year-old Mr Narawit (name transliterated from Thai) reported the encounter to police.

He said the woman had booked a ride to a dormitory in Udon Thani city.

Upon arrival, she claimed she had no money and asked if he would accept sex as payment.

She then walked into the dormitory and refused to come out, later messaging him via the app and again inviting him into her room.

Mr Narawit declined and warned her he would call the police if she didn’t pay.

Shortly after, a man exited the unit, apologised, and transferred the fare to the rider just before officers arrived.

Rider claims this was her 3rd fare dispute

During the ride, the woman appeared to be talking to herself, though Mr Narawit initially brushed it off.

He told police it was the third time Ms A had booked his service, and on both previous occasions, she had also failed to pay promptly.

However, this was the first time she had allegedly offered sex in lieu of payment.

Woman denies inviting rider for sex or drug-related activities

Police visited the unit and spoke to 29-year-old Mr Day, the man who had paid the fare.

While he had seen the woman around the area before, Mr Day said he did not know her personally.

He explained that he paid the fare out of sympathy but did not allow her to stay in his room.

The woman, identified as Ms A, 23, gave inconsistent statements during questioning.

She claimed she had no money and had asked Mr Day for help, which he agreed to once his bank transfer cleared.

Ms A admitted to inviting Mr Narawit into her room but insisted it was just to hang out.

She denied offering sex or inviting him to take drugs, saying she merely wanted someone to talk to.

Woman allegedly has history of drug use & psychiatric issues

Police later spoke to Ms A’s grandmother, who revealed that her granddaughter had a history of drug use and mental health issues.

She had previously been hospitalised for treatment, though her condition had shown little improvement.

The grandmother added that Ms A had been asking for money throughout the day before leaving the house and riding around with delivery drivers.

Despite repeated warnings not to go out without money, she continued to do so.

Officers advised the family to take Ms A to the hospital for a full psychiatric evaluation.

Featured image adapted from Khaosod Workpoint News on YouTube.