Drivers have to be fully aware of their surroundings at all times on the road. After all, people or animals can come dashing across at any time.

On Saturday (5 Feb), however, a driver was caught off guard when a woman suddenly ran onto Loyang Avenue and sat on their car’s bonnet.

The driver took the chance to warn other motorists to beware of the woman when they are driving around the area.

Woman dashes onto road & sits on car bonnet

On Sunday (6 Feb), Facebook group SG Road Vigilante shared the video of the incident which occurred on 5 Feb at about 8.10pm.

At the start of the video, a woman donning a blue T-shirt was seen walking along Loyang Avenue dangerously near the passing cars. She also appeared to be barefooted.

All of a sudden, she broke into a run in front of the dashcam vehicle. Just as the car came to a stop, she sat on the vehicle’s bonnet.

Less than a second later, she stood back up and walked off as if nothing had happened.

The video then shows her walking precariously in the middle of 2 lanes with cars passing on both sides.

According to SG Road Vigilante, the driver wanted to share the incident and remind other motorists to be wary of her if they are in the Loyang area.

Others have encountered the same woman

Seeing the video, some netizens shared that they too have encountered the same woman pulling a similar stunt.

Others pointed out that this could be an insurance scam and advised the driver to save the footage as evidence.

Others were of the opinion that the woman is in need of help and that the public should refrain from making rude comments about her.

Hope she receives the help she needs

The woman’s actions were extremely dangerous. Thankfully, the car was travelling slowly and managed to stop in time.

Needless to say, this is indeed a bizarre situation to encounter on the roads.

Nevertheless, the woman might truly be in need of help and it’s best for us not to make snap judgements about her action. If that’s indeed the case, we do hope she eventually received the help she needs.

