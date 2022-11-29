S’pore Woman Stabs Daughter’s Thigh To Stop Her From Going Out, Faces Up To 7 Years’ Jail

Woman Stabs Daughter’s Thigh With Knife After Drinking Alcohol, Pleads Guilty

To prevent her 15-year-old daughter from going out, a woman stabbed her in the right thigh. She also hit her with floorball sticks, a metal ladle and a small electric fan.

On Monday (28 Nov), the woman pleaded guilty to one charge of voluntarily hurting her daughter with a weapon.

For her offence, she faces a jail term of up to seven years, a fine or both.

Woman stabs daughter’s thigh with knife

The Straits Times (ST) reports that the incident occurred on 20 Jun at around 1.37am.

When her daughter was preparing to go to bed, the mother began scolding her for going out frequently. The woman also asked her older daughter, aged 21, if she should kill her. Fearing her mother’s ire, the older girl did not react or intervene.

Obtaining a knife from the kitchen, the woman, who had consumed alcohol, then stabbed the victim in the right thigh. This caused the victim to bleed, sustaining an additional cut on her right arm when she tried to stop her mother.

The victim attempted to stem the bleeding by tying a shirt around the wound. Her mother told her to mop up the blood on the floor before heading back into the kitchen.

As she was afraid of what her mother might do, the victim went to her sister’s room for safety.

Continues hitting her with metal ladle & electric fan

The woman eventually returned to the room. Upon seeing that the blood was still there, she shouted for the girl to come back and blamed her for it.

Terrified of aggravating her further, the victim complied.

Her mother proceeded to hit her repeatedly with a metal ladle until it bent out of shape. Bending it back, she resumed the assault, ignoring the victim’s protests and mocking her suffering.

At around 1.50am, officers arrived at the flat after receiving an alert about the commotion. The woman stopped hitting the victim, instructing her to hide in the bathroom.

She then lied to the police, stating that there was no dispute as she was simply talking loudly with her elder daughter.

When questioned, the elder daughter said everything was fine. After they left, the woman continued striking the girl with an electric fan until it broke.

In addition, she hit the victim with two floorball sticks before telling her elder daughter to attend to her wounds.

Victim hospitalised at KK Women’s & Children’s Hospital

On the same night, at around 3.20am, the woman called the police and admitted to what she had done.

The victim was hospitalised at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital from 20 Jun to 1 Jul. She had several injuries, including lacerations on her arms and right thigh, and is now under her maternal aunt’s care.

Sentencing for her mother is set to take place on 4 Jan 2023. She faces up to seven years’ jail, a fine, or both if found guilty of using a weapon to voluntarily hurt another person.

Featured image adapted from Newsweek. Image for illustration purposes only.