Woman In Viral SGH Incident Reportedly Deported & Banned From Re-Entering S’pore

Woman In Viral SGH Incident Deported From Singapore, Work Pass Revoked

Local authorities have revealed that they have deported the woman involved in the viral confrontation with a police officer at Singapore General Hospital (SGH) today (8 Nov).

In addition, they have revoked her work pass and banned her from entering Singapore.

Last month, she had received a jail sentence of five weeks and five days after the video led to her arrest.

Woman in viral SGH incident reportedly deported

Speaking to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said that they deported 29-year-old Chinese national Han Feizi to China on Wednesday (8 Nov).

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) additionally revealed that they had revoked her work pass following her sentencing.

The ministry also confirmed that they have permanently banned her from working in Singapore.

Her release was probably due to her remand period and the one-third remission for good behaviour, CNA posited.

Served 5 charges for offences after video went viral

On 25 Oct, Han received five weeks and five days’ jail as well as a fine of S$600 following her arrest after the video went viral.

She was convicted on five charges, including false declarations on her work permit application.

Initially applying in August to work as a clerk for a company, KDL Elements, Han instead freelanced as a hostess. She allegedly did so at multiple locations from August to October, the court stated.

During court proceedings, she revealed that she wanted to come to Singapore “for fun.”

Other than the viral confrontation with the police officer, Han apparently had an intoxicated altercation with a security guard at The Sail @ Marina Bay.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Douyin and Douyin.