Woman in wheelchair who crossed Sengkang road allegedly ignored family’s advice, had previously been hit by car

Woman in wheelchair who crossed busy Sengkang road allegedly had previously been in accident

An elderly woman in a wheelchair had previously gone viral when clips of her crossing a busy Sengkang road completely unbothere by traffic and nearly getting hit by a car were posted online, shocking netizens.

Despite the green light and heavy traffic, the woman rolled across the road without fear, even deviating from the crossing lines and into the middle of the junction.

Another clip showed the woman on a different day crossing the same junction with the same disregard for traffic safety.

According to the SG Road Vigilante post caption, the woman did this dangerous crossing daily.

Some comments from purported residents of the area backed this claim up, saying she did not even care about the police.

One even claimed that she would refuse help and even go slower on purpose, putting everyone in more danger.

Family could not dissuade woman

Shin Min Daily News located the woman’s son-in-law, 66-year-old Mr Chen (transliterated).

He claimed that their family had tried many times to dissuade his 73-year-old mother-in-law’s dangerous actions to no avail.

According to Mr Chen, the woman used to work as a cleaner in a coffee shop until she retired six years ago. She had gone out on bicycles before switching to a motorised wheelchair or PMA two years ago.

Every day, she would travel across the road to a coffee shop to eat. He even added that she had to alert the police on numerous occasions to help bring her home after her wheelchair ran out of batteries.

The family gave his mother-in-law a daily allowance of S$20. She would leave the house several times a day with the family not knowing where she would go.

Mr Chen added that his father-in-law had passed away many years ago.

Sengkang woman had previously been hit by car

A worker at a nearby shop said that the woman would go out at fixed times in the morning, noon, and evening, ignoring honking from vehicles without fear when crossing the road.

She would sometimes go to the nearby hawker centre and sometimes wander around the area.

The worker also stated that everyone had gotten accustomed to her actions, which they acknowledged were dangerous.

Another employee, Mr Lin (transliterated), told Shin Min that about six years ago, the woman had crossed the road illegally on her bicycle and gotten hit by a car.

She escaped the accident without serious injury and Mr Chen said that the car driver even paid for a new bicycle in compensation.

Other residents confirmed the claims by netizens, saying that the woman ignored anyone trying to advise her to follow the traffic rules.

