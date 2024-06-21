Woman in Indonesia dies after falling out of window from treadmill, gym under investigation

22-year-old woman in Indonesia stumbles off treadmill then falls out 3rd-floor open window

While most people think going to the gym is good for your health, a workout resulted in the death of a 22-year-old woman in Indonesia.

The freak accident happened at about 1pm local time on Tuesday (18 June), when she stumbled backwards off a treadmill and plunged to her death from the third-floor window behind her.

A video posted on X of the incident, which reportedly took place in Pontianak, a city in West Kalimantan, shows the woman legging it on a treadmill alongside other gym goers.

Woman falls out window after falling backwards from treadmill

As she stopped to wipe her face with a towel, the still-running treadmill continued to move her back.

She then stumbled backwards off the treadmill, lost her balance and fell out of a window behind her that just happened to be open.

Pontianak Police Commissioner Antonius Trias Kuncurojati told Indonesia’s Kompas newspaper that the woman, who went by the initials “F.N.”, had gone to the gym with her boyfriend and sibling.

While her boyfriend wanted her to exercise on the second floor, she wanted to use the treadmill on the third floor.

After using it for 30 minutes, she slowed down and started walking but suddenly fell out the window, the police said.

Woman dies from bleeding in the head

F.N. was rushed to hospital but was declared dead in hospital due to bleeding from the head.

An autopsy revealed that she had suffered extensive bruising and lacerations on her head.

The gym was subsequently closed for three days.

Position of window & treadmill was dangerous: Police

During police investigations at the gym, it was found that the window and treadmill were only 60cm apart.

While the window was 90cm wide, the distance between the floor and the bottom of the window was quite small at 30cm, Mr Antonius was quoted as saying.

Thus, the dangerous position made it very easy for users to fall, especially since the exertion from exercising may make them lose consciousness.

When the gym owner was questioned, he said the treadmills’ backs were facing the windows because he didn’t want to block the view.

To prevent gym users from feeling bored, they had to have an unblocked view of the outdoors, he added.

Insufficient warning against opening windows

As for the why the window was open, Mr Antonius said the windows can be opened in order to clean the aircon and glass on the outside.

However, there were no warning signs put up, he added. A warning was scrawled with a marker on the glass, which couldn’t be seen clearly.

The gym had previously pasted stickers to warn people not to open the windows, but it was damaged.

While there are personal trainers whose job is to close windows that are open, he was taking a break when the incident occurred.

Moreover, the gym windows had a thickness of only a few millimetres, which is too thin for a high-rise building, Mr Antonius said.

Glass used for windows in high-rise buildings should be thicker for the safety of its occupants, he added.

Gym under investigation

The gym is now under investigation for alleged negligence.

Its operating permit will also be re-examined, the authorities said.

As part of further investigations, the police are questioning a number of witnesses and seeking expert opinion.

They are also looking into several people who were suspected of opening the windows at the gym.

