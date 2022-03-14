Netizens Call Out Woman Who Yelled At Bus Captain In Punggol

Bus captains spend long hours on the road, ensuring that we arrive at our destinations punctually and safely.

Despite their hard work, they come across demanding commuters who do not treat them with the respect they deserve from time to time.

On Monday (14 Mar), a lady shared a Facebook video of a woman yelling at a female bus captain after being told to wait before boarding.

She could be heard shouting at the bus captain, “You’re just a bus driver” in Chinese, and she didn’t need to listen to her.

The video later went viral, garnering over 1,000 shares. Netizens were quick to defend the bus captain and condemn the woman’s actions.

Woman tells her she’s just a bus driver

According to the woman’s post to the Singapore Incidents Facebook group, the incident occurred at 322 Sumang Walk in Punggol.

Source

The bus captain told the helper to wait for an elderly passenger in a wheelchair to alight before boarding the bus with a pram.

However, the helper had trouble understanding her instructions. A woman, presumably her employer, soon grew unhappy and began yelling at the bus captain.

In the video of the incident, the bus captain could be seen helping another commuter push the elderly on a wheelchair down the ramp.

Source

The elderly person also made an apologetic hand gesture towards the woman.

At this moment, the woman shouted at the bus captain in a mix of English and Mandarin, saying, “You are a bus driver. I don’t need to listen to you”.

Source

Then, the woman turned away, and the video ended abruptly.

Netizens call out woman’s disrespectful behaviour

Netizens were enraged by her disrespectful behaviour and were quick to condemn it.

Some suggested that if she was in such a hurry, she should opt for other means of transport instead.

Source

Another user said that the relevant authorities should take action against such verbal abuse of bus captains.

Source

Others reminded her that we should be grateful to bus captains for bringing us to our destinations safely.

Source

Everyone deserves respect

Bus captains are an essential part of our community. Every day, they work tirelessly to bring us to our destinations swiftly and safely.

We hope that people will be grateful and respectful to them as they do their jobs.

Furthermore, an individual’s value is not defined by their job, and everyone deserves to be treated with dignity and respect.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.