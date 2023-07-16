S’pore To Air All 64 Women’s World Cup Matches, Watch Them For Free On Mewatch, Singtel & StarHub

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Mediacorp, Singtel & StarHub Airing FIFA Women’s World Cup Matches For Free

From 20 July to 20 Aug, sports fans in Singapore can catch all matches of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 for free.

This is thanks to a collaborative effort between Mediacorp, Singtel, and StarHub. These providers will be bringing the games to their platforms at no extra cost.

The three companies announced this in a joint statement on Friday (14 July).

Watch all 64 Women’s World Cup matches on meWatch, Singtel TV & StarHub TV

Mediacorp, Singtel, and StarHub will provide full coverage of the upcoming Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

According to the statement, new and existing meWatch, Singtel TV, and StarHub TV customers can catch all 64 matches at no additional cost.

The collaboration will allow football fans in Singapore to stream them ‘live’ or on-demand on any device at their own convenience.

Viewers can access pre-event content starting Friday (14 July). These include match insights, team profiles, and player interviews.

They can also catch match replays and daily highlights as well.

The matches will be available on the following platforms:

StarHub’s TV+ and IPTV platforms (Channels 251 and 252)

Singtel TV, Singtel TV GO (Channels 141 and 142) and CAST

Mediacorp’s digital video streaming service meWATCH

Mediacorp’s Channel 5 (‘Live’ opening match and delayed telecast of final match only)

First time competition is hosted by two countries

Notably, this is the first time in FIFA Women’s World Cup history that two countries are jointly hosting the tournaments. It will feature an expanded format with 32 teams. In previous editions, they only had 24 teams.

Taking place across 32 days in 10 stadiums, the tournament will start on 20 July at 3pm at Eden Park in Auckland.

This first match will see co-host country New Zealand playing against Norway.

This edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup will also welcome 2019 defending champions, the United States.

Asian countries participating in the tournament include South Korea, Japan, the Philippines, and Vietnam.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from FIFA.