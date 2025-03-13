Man threatens driver with wooden stick near JB checkpoint during heated argument

Man threatens driver with wooden stick near JB checkpoint

A man was caught on video threatening another driver with a wooden stick on the Eastern Dispersal Link Highway heading towards the Johor Bahru (JB) checkpoint during a traffic jam.

Footage posted on social media on Monday (10 Mar) shows the driver of a silver Honda HR-V standing next to the driver’s side of a red car while holding a long stick.

As the two have a heated argument, the man in white threatens to hit the other driver who is still seated in his car.

The driver of the red car eventually gets out of his vehicle, angrily shouting and pointing at the other man.

However, the man holding the stick returns to his car and drives away as other vehicles on the highway begin to move.

The exact cause of the argument has yet to be determined.

It is also unclear when the incident occurred, although the caption of the video noted that it took place en route to the CIQ [customs, immigration and quarantine] complex in JB.

Police tracking down both drivers

Authorities have launched an investigation regarding the incident following the viral video — which has garnered about 128,000 views on Facebook at the time of writing.

“Based on the video, the suspect was seen threatening the victim with a stick,” said Johor Bahru South District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Raub Selamat in a statement on Wednesday (12 Mar).

The police are actively looking for the two individuals involved to assist in the investigation.

They are investigating the incident for criminal intimidation and for improper use of network facilities.

Members of the public with information regarding the incident are urged to contact the Johor Bahru South District Police Headquarters hotline at 07-2182323 or visit any nearby police station.

Featured image adapted from Kelab Info Malaysia on Facebook.