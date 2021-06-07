Fatal Traffic Accident At Woodlands Avenue 12 On 7 Jun

Driving on roads will always involve a certain level of danger, especially for motorcyclists due to their smaller frame.

On Monday (7 Jun) at around 8.20am, an accident occurred between a tipper truck, a van, and a motorcycle at Woodlands Avenue 12.

A 19-year-old, believed to be riding pillion on the bike, was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic.

One person was sent to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Police are now investigating the case.

19-year-old flung out of seat in Woodlands traffic accident

On Monday (7 Jun) around 8.20am, the accident occurred at Woodlands Avenue 12 towards Seletar Expressway (SLE).

According to Shin Min Daily News, it is believed following an emergency brake by the tipper truck driver, the motorcycle behind it could not stop in time and collided with it.

The 19-year-old woman who was riding pillion at the time was flung out of her seat on impact.

At the scene, an ominous blue police tent could be seen and debris was strewn on the road.

A van also appeared to be involved in the accident.

Both police and SCDF personnel were seen on site.

Police investigating

Police confirmed that the accident involved a motorcycle, a van, and a tipper truck.

Speaking to MS News, SCDF said that they were alerted to the accident along Woodlands Avenue 12 at about 8.20am.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene by a SCDF paramedic.

Another person was conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the 20-year-old motorcyclist was the one brought to the hospital while conscious.

Police are now investigating.

Condolences to the victim’s family

Losing a loved one so suddenly in a car accident is an unimaginably excruciating experience.

MS News sends our sincerest condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones, and we hope that she rests in peace.

