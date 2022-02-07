50 People Evacuated From Nearby Units, SCDF Conducts Forced Entry

When a fire erupts in an HDB flat, residents in neighbouring units are usually endangered due to their close proximity.

However, for a fire that raged in a Woodlands HDB block on Monday (7 Feb), even those on the ground would’ve been at risk.

That’s because the blaze was so intense it caused the flat’s window panes to shatter and fall to the ground.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

Fire located at Woodlands Drive 75

In a Facebook post on Monday (7 Feb), the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to a fire at 1.25pm.

It was located at Block 688F, Woodlands Drive 75.

The flames were coming from a bedroom of a 14th-floor unit in the block.

The burnt-out flat on the 14th floor is indicated

SCDF conducts forced entry

When they arrived, the SCDF officers had to force their way into the unit.

They then put out the fire with 1 water jet.

However, the bedroom window was almost totally gone.

Video shows window frame falling

It turns out that the fire caused the window panes to shatter and fall.

A video of the fire at its peak, posted by @sgxiaohujun on TikTok, showed a copious amount of flames and smoke coming out of the bedroom window.

They’d already caused the laundry grille lining the top of the window to give way.

The window frame would crumple soon after.

The video captured the moment where most of the frame totally collapsed and fell to the ground.

Bits of metal and other debris ended up being strewn on the pavement at the foot of the block.

No injuries reported

Thankfully, it doesn’t seem like anybody was hit by the falling debris.

SCDF said no injuries were reported.

However, 50 people from neighbouring units were evacuated, as a precautionary measure.

They’re investigating the cause of the blaze.

A close shave

Anybody unlucky enough to be walking immediately below the unit when the window came crashing down would’ve been seriously hurt.

That’s why it’s a close shave indeed for there to be no injuries reported.

Recently, the SCDF has been busy with quite a few fires in the heartlands, but their officers have coped admirably.

Hopefully, residents will be more careful to avoid sparking fires at home, so the SCDF can have a break from putting out fires across Singapore.

