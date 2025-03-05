Large pile of garbage catches fire in Woodlands, HDB loading bay engulfed in flames

Garbage truck’s contents catches fire in Woodlands HDB, police cordon off area

Yesterday (4 March) morning, a big fire broke out from a garbage pile in Woodlands.

A nearby resident recorded the dramatic scene, showing a pile of garbage engulfed in flames at the loading bay of Block 616 Woodlands Avenue 4.

According to 8world News, the resident said she smelled smoke at around 10.45am that day and initially thought it was the smell of burning joss paper.

After checking the void deck, she realised that a major fire had erupted at the neighbouring block.

Her video showed a large pile of garbage lying on the road at the bay, burning intensely.

The fire occurred several metres away from a bicycle rack.

It had also yet to spread to more rubbish on the ground and in dumpsters at the loading bay.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) arrived at the scene as the fire grew.

Police officers cordoned the area off with tape and prevented curious spectators from getting too close.

The firefighters, meanwhile, set up their hoses to battle the flames.

Cause of fire under investigation by SCDF

SCDF told MS News that they were alerted to the fire at around 10.50am.

“The fire involved discarded items at the loading bay of the block.”

SCDF firefighters extinguished the burning garbage using a water jet.

A fire truck also arrived at the scene to aid in the firefighting efforts.

SCDF told MS News that nobody had reported any injuries in the incident and that they were investigating the cause of the fire.

8world News reported that the refuse that caught fire was initially inside a garbage truck.

In one footage of the incident, a recycling truck could be seen parked a short distance from the fire with the rear opened.

Also read: Waste truck catches fire in Yishun, thick smoke observed on site



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Xiaohongshu.