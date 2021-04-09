Woodlands Bakery Sells Takoyaki In Crab Stick, Chicken Cheese, Prawn & Octopus Flavours

Takoyaki is one of the most popular street snacks in Japan, whose appeal has clearly grown over the years, given the number of stalls opening around the world.

However, finding cheap and halal takoyaki isn’t an easy feat, especially now that pasar malams are still banned.

Recently, a netizen stumbled upon a bakery in Woodlands that also sells freshly-made takoyaki in 4 flavours.

The entire store is Muslim-owned, so everyone can enjoy the hot snack while browsing an array of baked goods.

Woodlands bakery sells freshly-made takoyaki balls

Located next to Spectra Secondary School in Admiralty, Kedai Kuih & Roti sells freshly-made takoyaki, in addition to kuehs and other baked goods.

The takoyakis here come in 4 flavours, namely:

Crab stick

Chicken cheese

Octopus

Prawn

The stall allows customers to mix and match their takoyakis, with 6 pieces only costing $2.50 — an attractive deal we can usually find only at pasar malams.

Fried to perfection, these golden takoyaki balls will instantly make you salivate as you take in whiffs of their aroma on the way home.

Besides takoyaki, other netizens also recommend going for the spicy otak otak sold at the shop.

Short walk from Admiralty MRT

Kedai Kuih & Roti is a 7-minute walk from Admiralty MRT Station and is a stone’s throw away from Spectra Secondary School. Here’s how you can get there:

Address: Blk 693 Woodlands Ave 6 Singapore 730693

Opening hours: Morning-9pm, (last order for takoyaki at 8.30pm)

Nearest MRT: Admiralty Station

Neighbourhood gem in Admiralty

It’s always nice to find shops selling delicious treats in our neighbourhood, and Kedai Kuih & Roti is no exception.

If you are a resident of Admiralty or happen to visit the area often, do check out the stall.

Though our trips to Japan might have to be put on hold due to the pandemic, we can still treat ourselves to Japanese cuisine and bring our palettes on a culinary trip.

